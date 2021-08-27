Police: Waterloo man killed in robbery; 2 suspects arrested

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A man was shot to death on a Waterloo street in an apparent robbery this week, and two other men have been arrested in the case, police there said.

The shooting happened late Tuesday afternoon in front of a convenience store, the Courier reported. Officers called to the scene found Dayton Sanders, 20, of Waterloo, dead in a grassy highway median.

An investigation showed Sanders had been in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in front of the store when two males climbed into the vehicle and assaulted him. One of the assailants opened fire when Sanders tried to flee, detectives said.

Police soon arrested 17-year-old Alvonni Stone, whom detective believe to be the gunman. Stone is currently charged as an adult with robbery and intimidation with a weapon. Stone is being held on $200,000 bond.

On Thursday, police also arrested 28-year-old Daijon Jarell Stokes on a robbery charge. Stokes is being held on $100,000 bond.

