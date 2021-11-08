Police: Wife killed, husband wounded in Iowa shooting

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A shooting involving a married couple that stemmed from a domestic disturbance left a woman dead and her husband wounded, according to sheriff's officials.

The shooting happened Sunday morning at a home in Pottawattamie County just east of Council Bluffs, investigators with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Jim Doty said deputies were called around 7:45 a.m. Sunday to the home for reports of a disturbance and arrived to find 86-year-old Harvey Rankin suffering from a gunshot wound and his 83-year-old wife, Bonnie Rankin, dead inside the home. Harvey Rankin was taken to a hospital in nearby Omaha, Nebraska, with critical injuries, officials said.

Investigators did not give details Monday of what led up to the shooting or say who they believe the shooter to be, but did say that “everyone involved in this incident is accounted for and there is no danger to the public.”

