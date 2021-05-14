Police: Woman fleeing Des Moines officer causes fatal crash

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have arrested a woman they say caused a fatal crash as she fled a police stop.

The incident began around 6:45 p.m. Thursday when an officer stopped a vehicle on suspicion of a traffic violation and discovered the 35-year-old driver had several warrants for her arrest, police said in news release.

When the officer tried to arrest the woman, she sped off in the vehicle and crashed about a minute later into another another car at an intersection about a mile from the traffic stop, police said.

Police said the woman fled from the crash scene on foot and was quickly chased down and arrested. The 53-year-old man driving the other car was rushed to a hospital, where died from his injuries, police said.

Police had not released the names of the man killed or the woman arrested by Friday morning.

