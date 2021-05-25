Pork group asks USDA to support faster slaughterhouse speeds

"UFCW is calling on every company in the pork industry to slow their line speeds so that we can keep our food supply secure and protect the brave men and women who produce the high-quality American-made pork that so many families rely on every day,” he said.

The latest conflict is centered on a federal rule initiated years ago but finalized by former President Donald Trump's administration in 2019 that would have enabled several more pork slaughterhouses to eliminate a limit on line processing speeds as early as July 1.

After the UFCW filed a lawsuit in federal court in Minnesota, U.S. District Judge Joan Ericksen struck down the line speeds rule, finding that the USDA acted arbitrarily and capriciously when it refused to consider the impact of faster line speeds on worker safety. On March 31, she ordered the rule to be vacated but delayed the effective date for 90 days to give the USDA and the industry “time to prepare for any operational change.”

Pork processing plants in Hatfield, Pennsylvania; Coldwater, Michigan; Freemont, Nebraska and Austin, Minnesota, have been working with the faster line speeds under a pilot project for years and a plant in Guymon, Oklahoma, began faster speeds in 2019. Several others were expected to adopt faster speeds but plans were delayed by the pandemic.