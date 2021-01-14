Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots grow to combined $1.39B

DO THE ODDS CHANGE AS THE JACKPOT GROWS?

The odds stay the same for any single combination purchased, but a person’s odds of winning improve ever so slightly with every different combination they play. Keep in mind, though, that whether you spend $2 or $200 on tickets, you should plan on losing. As more people play, the odds also rise that more than one person will draw the winning numbers, which would mean sharing the jackpot.

WHEN I BEAT THE ODDS, HOW RICH WILL I BE?

Pretty rich, but maybe less than you think. First, those jackpots promoted by the lotteries are for winners who take the annuity option, which is paid out over 30 years. Of course, winners rarely go that route, instead opting for a lump-sum payment figuring they can better invest it themselves. That means if one person wins the estimated $750 million Mega Millions jackpot, they would get a pre-tax lump-sum payment of about $550 million, which is around 25% less than the annuity amount.

THAT’S STILL A BUNDLE OF MONEY

It absolutely is, but you’ll take home even less because the federal government will also be a winner, typically siphoning off 37% in taxes. Most states tax lottery winnings, too.

WHY THE DROUGHT IN BIG JACKPOTS?