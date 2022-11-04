 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record

Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion, making it the largest lottery prize in history

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history.

A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn’t been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.

People are also reading…

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday

Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday

There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13. The increased jackpot will be the 4th-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016. Massive lottery jackpots have become more common in recent years as lottery officials have adjusted game rules and ticket prices to pump up the top prizes.

USDA says more than $200M will help meat processors expand

USDA says more than $200M will help meat processors expand

The Agriculture Department has announced more than $223 million in grants and loans to help small- and mid-sized meat processing plants expand. It's part of a larger $1 billion effort to boost competition in the highly concentrated industry. The effort is expected to increase cattle and pig slaughter capacity by more than 500,000 head a year. It will also help poultry plants process nearly 34 million more birds while adding more than 1,100 jobs, mostly in rural areas where the plants are located. The Biden administration wants to add meat-processing capacity to give farmers and ranchers more options where they can sell their animals, while hopefully reducing prices for consumers by increasing competition.

Prosecutor: Iowa teens killed Spanish teacher over bad grade

Prosecutor: Iowa teens killed Spanish teacher over bad grade

Prosecutors say two Iowa teenagers killed their high school Spanish teacher last year because of frustration over a bad grade. It's the first time prosecutors have revealed a possible motive. It came in court documents filed Tuesday. Willard Miller and classmate Jeremy Goodale are charged with murdering teacher Nohema Graber in the small town of Fairfield. Court documents were filed ahead of a hearing Wednesday where a judge will hear arguments on whether to suppress any of the evidence against Miller and Goodale, who were 16 when Graber was killed in November 2021.

GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US

GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US

Many Republican candidates are seeking to capitalize on Americans’ precarious financial situations heading into next week’s midterm elections to vilify a key component of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda: electric vehicles. On social media, in political ads and at campaign rallies, Republicans say Democrats’ push for battery-powered transportation will leave Americans broke, stranded on the road and even in the dark. Many of the attack lines are not true. The auto industry itself has largely embraced a shift to EVs, for instance. But political analysts say the GOP messaging exploits voter hesitancy on EVs that may have put Democrats on the defensive.

Fleeing suspect dies after exchanging gunfire with police

Authorities say a suspect who was fleeing on foot is dead after exchanging gunfire with officers in Davenport. The Iowa State Patrol said shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday officers tried to pull over a vehicle, but the driver did not stop. A brief chase happened until the fleeing vehicle crashed and the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. During the foot chase, officers exchanged gunfire with one of the suspects. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the shooting. Police did not immediately identify the suspect who died.

Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion through an annuity or $497.3 million in cash. The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23. A Florida ticket holder scooped up $2 million by matching all five white balls and six tickets won $1 million each, including two in California, two in Michigan, one in Maryland and one in Texas. Monday's increased jackpot will remain the fifth-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

Going to win $1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash

Going to win $1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash

Think you’re a sure bet to win an estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot? If so, you need to decide whether to take cash, which would actually pay out $596.7 million, or choose the $1.2 billion annuity option that is twice as large but is paid out over 29 years. The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the red powerball 23. Winners of giant jackpots nearly always take the cash, and financial advisors say that might be a mistake. Nicholas Bunio, a certified financial planner from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, said that even with his expertise, he would take an annuity because it would so dramatically reduce his risk of making an investment mistake.

Why no Powerball winner? It’s luck and smaller sales

Why no Powerball winner? It’s luck and smaller sales

Perplexed that it seems no one can win the gigantic $1.5 billion Powerball prize? A big reason is that people aren’t buying as many tickets for each drawing as they did five or six years ago. When fewer people buy tickets, a smaller percentage of the millions of possible number combinations are covered and the likelihood of a winner drops. The next drawing will be held Saturday night. Of course, many people still are playing Powerball. It’s ticket sales from those players that fund the prizes and enabled the jackpot to soar by $300 million after there wasn’t a big winner Wednesday night.

Watch Now: Related Video

The pros and cons of Daylight Saving Time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News