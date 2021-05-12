Prosecutor clears Cedar Rapids officer who killed suspect

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden has cleared of wrongdoing a Cedar Rapids police officer who earlier this year fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing a woman to death.

The prosecutor’s office found Officer Kyzer Moore was justified in shooting Arnell States, 39, of Cedar Rapids, on Feb. 20 as States ran from a hotel where two women had been attacked, KWWL reported Wednesday.

Police have said States was believed to have been the attacker who killed 34-year-old Katrina Latrese Brinson and injured another woman.

Investigators said States came at the officer with a knife and refused orders to drop the weapon before he was shot.

Police were called to the motel to check on a disturbance and were directed by the women to States, who was running from the building, and Moore chased and shot States. Police have said there is no known link between States and the women attacked.

Moore is a nearly 4-year veteran of the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

