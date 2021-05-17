Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

“I think whoever did this should definitely pay,” the woman said, adding that her view would “not at all” prevent her from serving.

Dan Vondra, an Iowa defense lawyer who routinely represents Spanish-speaking clients and isn't involved in the case, said the two-day jury selection seemed too short given the issues the case raises. He said jurors who posted opinions about the highly publicized case on social media should be screened out to avoid problems later.

Judge Yoel Yates has barred the public from the trial, citing COVID-19 restrictions, but it will be livestreamed by media outlets.

Tibbetts went for a run in July 2018 through Brooklyn, population 1,700, where she ran cross-country in high school. She never made it back to the home where she was dog-sitting for her boyfriend and his brother, who were out of town.

Her disappearance triggered a massive search that featured hundreds of law enforcement officials and volunteers and drew extensive media coverage. Detectives say they zeroed in on Rivera a month later after obtaining surveillance video showing a Chevy Malibu appearing to circle Tibbetts as she ran, and a deputy later spotted him in town driving that vehicle.