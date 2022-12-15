 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Prosecutors say Iowa police chief lied to buy machine guns

A small town Iowa police chief has been indicted on federal charges that he abused his position to purchase more than two dozen machine guns

  • 0

A small town Iowa police chief has been indicted on federal charges that he abused his position to purchase more than two dozen machine guns.

Adair Police Chief Brad Wendt, 46, and Robert Williams, 46, were both charged with making false statements to the ATF about whether the police department wanted to buy the machine guns. Adair, a town of fewer than 800 people, is located 55 miles (88.51 kilometers) west of Des Moines

“Brad Wendt is charged with exploiting his position as chief of police to unlawfully obtain and sell guns for his own personal profit," FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said in a statement Thursday.

Court documents say Wendt bought 10 machine guns for the police department and later sold several of them at a profit.

Prosecutors say he also acquired 13 other machine guns for his gun store by falsely stating to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives that the police department wanted a demonstration of each of them. Wendt also allegedly helped Williams buy 10 machine guns for his business that holds a federal firearms license by making similar statements.

People are also reading…

The two men are also accused of holding public machine gun shooting events where people paid for the chance to shoot one of the fully automatic weapons.

Prosecutors said they believe Wendt and Williams were trying to stockpile the guns to sell later. They say that altogether Wendt tried to purchase or demonstrate 90 machine guns for the Adair Police Department since 2018.

Wendt's attorney didn't immediately respond to a message Thursday.

Williams' attorney, Dean Stowers, said in a statement “It is unfortunate that the government brought these charges against Mr. Williams without sitting down to candidly review all the circumstances and the law.”

Stowers said the ATF approved all of Williams' gun purchases based on Wendt's letters, and he hadn't resold any of them.

Adair City Attorney Clint Fichter said Wendt remains the police chief at this point because the city had no advance notice of the charges before they were announced Thursday.

Wendt could face up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted while Williams faces up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

USDA climate-smart agriculture projects now top $3 billion

USDA climate-smart agriculture projects now top $3 billion

The federal government has announced another $325 million for agricultural projects that are intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The latest list of 71 recipients for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Climate-Smart Commodities program primarily involve small and underserved farmers and ranchers. The payments follow $2.8 billion awarded in September to 70 projects, mostly larger-scale efforts backed by universities, businesses and agricultural groups. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the latest round of funding Monday at Tuskegee University, a historically Black college in Alabama, and said it’s vital that small operations benefit from the program.

Sioux City still trying to get paid $11,000 for Trump rally

After a fair amount of haggling, Sioux City officials were able to get the people planning a rally featuring former President Donald Trump to pay a $5,000 bill the day before last month's event, but the city is still waiting on the U.S. Secret Service and event planners to reimburse more than $11,000 in other rally costs. The biggest outstanding bill related to the Nov. 3 rally is the $10,002.38 charge for police officers to staff the event that the Secret Service is supposed to pay. The other lingering bill is a $1,425 charge that the company that planned the rally, Event Strategies, is supposed to pay for having emergency medical services on standby.

Iowa judge blocks effort to ban most abortions in the state

Iowa judge blocks effort to ban most abortions in the state

A state judge has blocked an effort to ban most abortions in Iowa by upholding a court decision made three years ago. Judge Celene Gogerty found Monday that there was no process for reversing a permanent injunction that blocked the abortion law in 2019. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement that she would appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court. Current law bans abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, but Reynolds asked the courts to reverse the 2019 decision. That law prohibited abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, which usually happens around six weeks of pregnancy and is often before many women know they’re pregnant.

Fifth teenager pleads guilty in shooting near Iowa school

Fifth teenager pleads guilty in shooting near Iowa school

Another teenager accused in a fatal shooting near an Iowa high school has admitted to the crime, marking the fifth guilty plea among the 10 people charged. The Des Moines Register reports that 18-year-old Daniel Hernandez pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury. Ten teenagers were charged in the shooting that happened March 7 outside Des Moines’ East High School. Fifteen-year-old Jose Lopez died. His sister, 16-year-old Jessica Lopez, along with 18-year-old Kemery Ortega, were badly injured. Jose Lopez was not a student at the school, but the two injured teens were.

Iowa plant explosion, fire lead to injuries, evacuation

Iowa plant explosion, fire lead to injuries, evacuation

An explosion and fire at an agricultural plant in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation. The explosion and fire happened about 11:15 a.m. Thursday in Marengo at a plant owned by Heartland Crush, a soybean crushing company. Hours later, the fire continued to burn. Five people were taken by ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City and others were driven separately to hospitals in personal vehicles. Residents near the plant were evacuated, and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department advised people who live at a safe distance to stay indoors to avoid exposure to smoke. Marengo is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) east of Des Moines.

4 teens arrested in baseball bat beating death in Nebraska

Police say four teens have been arrested in the baseball bat beating death of a 62-year-old man on an Omaha street. Police say the beating happened Oct. 31 in midtown Omaha. Police called to the scene found Daniel Price on the ground and unresponsive with a head wound. He was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he died from his injuries on Nov. 12. Police said Friday that four teens have been booked into the Douglas County Youth Center, including a 15-year-old arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and a weapons count. Three others — a 16-year-old boy and two 13-year-old girls — were arrested on suspicion of being accessories to murder.

Police say Iowa couple drowned newborn in apartment bathtub

Police say Iowa couple drowned newborn in apartment bathtub

Authorities say a northern Iowa couple drowned their newborn in a bathtub shortly after she was born, fearing her cries would draw the attention of police. Brandon Thoma and Taylor Blaha of Fort Dodge were ordered held Thursday on first degree murder charges, even though the baby's remains have not been found. Arrest affidavits say the mother showed up in a hospital saying she had given birth in their apartment bathroom after the father gave her methamphetamine to ease the pain. Both said they feared police would take custody of their 2-year-old if drugs were found in her system. She's waiting for a lawyer; his attorney says he'll plead not guilty.

Iowa woman pleads guilty to Capitol insurrection charge

A 56-year-old Iowa woman who joined her son at the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to a single charge of entering a restricted building. Deborah Sandoval, of Des Moines, was scheduled to stand trial Wednesday in Washington, D.C., but instead pleaded guilty to the charge of entering the Capitol. A trial went ahead for her son, Salvador Sandoval Jr., of Ankeny, Iowa, who is charged with entering the Capitol and assaulting police officers. Prosecutors dropped other charges against Deborah Sandoval as part of her plea agreement, which recommends that she serve anywhere from probation and six months in prison.

Watch Now: Related Video

Interest rates, retail sales push markets lower

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News