Public service planned for two Iowa teens killed in accident

A public memorial service is planned for two teenagers killed in an accident near Decorah

DECORAH, Iowa (AP) — A public memorial service is planned for two teenagers killed in an accident near Decorah.

KCRG-TV reports that the public celebration of the lives of 18-year-old Dalton Hemesath of of Ridgeway and 18-year-old Karter Einck of Decorah will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at Decorah High School.

Three other teenagers were seriously injured in the accident that happened Friday night in a rural area of Winneshiek County. An accident report said the driver of an SUV lost control. The vehicle rolled three times before landing on its tires.

