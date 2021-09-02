Pulitzer Prize winner launching literacy program in Iowa

While it carries a similar name, the elementary literacy program “has nothing to do with the 1619 Project at all” and does not teach critical race theory, Hannah-Jones said. The 1619 Freedom School is privately funded.

The curriculum, which teaches literacy through Black history, was designed by educators from Georgetown University’s Program in Education, Inquiry, and Justice and the University of Missouri’s Carter Center for K-12 Black History Education. By 2022, the curriculum will be made available for free to anyone in the country.

“The 1619 Freedom School is built on the understanding that for a people for whom it was once illegal to learn to read and write, education is a revolutionary act,” Hannah-Jones said. “A quality education has been the key to my success, and I wanted to give back to the community that raised me and to the children whose opportunities may be limited but who have potential that is limitless."

