Railcar in Sioux City will aid understanding of Holocaust

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — For the past 17 years, Tolerance Week has engaged area eighth-grade students with the horrors of the Holocaust.

By this fall, students and their families may be able to learn about the Holocaust throughout the year, and in a more interactive way.

In October of last year, Tolerance Week organizers, in partnership with the Sioux City Railroad Museum, purchased a replica railroad boxcar, similar to the ones used to transport victims of the Holocaust during World War II.

It will be part of a continuous exhibit entitled “Holocaust Rails: Desperate Passage,” according to Tolerance Week board member Kelli Erickson.

“The railcar was moved into its bay earlier this week,” Erickson said last week at the museum, 3400 Sioux River Road. “When work is completed this fall, the railcar will vibrate electronically, giving visitors a sense of what prisoners felt in transport.”

The exhibit will be coming during what Tolerance Week board member Lou Ann Lindblade described as a “transitional” time for the organization.

“The Holocaust is part of the curriculum for many Siouxland middle schools and we’ve been able to provide an entire week on activities every spring,” she told the Sioux City Journal.

That included special guests and film presentations at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

Concerns over COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel the event in 2020. Events were held virtually last year.

Lindblade said this year’s activities were originally slated to go on as planned from May 2 - 6.

Unfortunately, German-born author and Terezin Concentration Camp survivor Inge Auerbacher, who was slated to speak, canceled her engagement due to persistent back and leg pain.

“Inge made a trip back to Germany earlier this year,” Lindblade said. “It was her first major trip since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The trip aggravated Inge’s back and leg pain. So, she decided not to travel at this time.”

Instead, Sioux City’s Tolerance Week events will be kept to a minimum this year.

Eighth grade students from Sioux City Community Schools, Siouxland Christian School, Hinton Middle School, Sgt. Bluff-Luton Middle School, St. Augustine, Holy Cross and Vermillion (S.D.) Middle School planned to travel to the Orpheum to view “Nicky’s Family,” a 2011 documentary detailing Nicholas Winton, who helped to organize the rescue of 669 children just before the outbreak of World War II.

In addition, an invitation-only banquet for entrants of the Tolerance Week essay contest and the Ella Holtzen Memorial Art Contest (named after the 2016 art contest winner who died in 2020 car accident) will be held.

The theme for the essay and art contests is, how we can live a more tolerant life, improving our part of the world, according to a Tolerance Week social media post.

“There won’t be any other events this year,” Lindblade said, “and none will be open to the general public.”

However, the opening of the Holocaust Rails exhibit at the Sioux City Railroad Museum, later in 2022, will completely change the course of Tolerance Week.

“We’re looking forward to field trips, not just from Siouxland schools,” Erickson explained. “We’re hoping that schools from as far away as Sioux Falls and Omaha will see the exhibit.”

Since the exhibit is open year-round, families will also be able to learn about the Holocaust.

“Tolerance Week shouldn’t be limited to one week out of the year,” Erickson said. “Instead, we can remember the Holocaust throughout the years.”

