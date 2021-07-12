Records: Iowa troopers going to border at 'no cost to Texas'

“Obviously, Texas and Arizona had an immediate need so we wanted to make sure we were answering it,” he said. “Again, we won’t have final payment details until all of this is over.”

Garrett said the state has ruled out the use of private donations.

Iowa Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Debbie McClung said Monday that discussions about “payment structures are ongoing.” The total cost of the mission is unknown.

Reynolds, a Republican, announced the deployment last month, responding to requests for assistance from the GOP governors of Texas and Arizona through the interstate Emergency Management Assistance Compact. She said that Iowa “has no choice but to act” to help secure the border, citing drugs, human trafficking and violent crime that affect all 50 states.

It’s believed to be the first time Iowa state police officers have been sent on an out-of-state mission since Iowa joined the compact in the 1990s. Several other Republican governors have pledged to send law enforcement in response to the requests, including those in Florida, Nebraska, Idaho and Ohio.