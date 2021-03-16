Repairs underway to save historic warship taking on water

“The holes can be anywhere from the size of a dime to a quarter, but it doesn’t take much when it’s below the water line,” Marzello said. “It's just coming in full bore, so those are the scary ones.”

Emergency repairs are under way to pump out the water and plug the holes. Officials estimate it will cost $1 million to permanently repair a hull weakened and damaged by the freeze and thaw of decades of winters.

It would have been a costly undertaking for the nonprofit park and museum even before the pandemic all but wiped out its revenue stream.

“It killed the summer as far as admissions and tours, not to mention what it does to gift shop revenue, the restaurant revenue. It goes right down the line,” Marzello said.

The granddaughter of Albert Sullivan, the youngest of the brothers and the only one to have a child, is scheduled to kick off a St. Patrick's Day fundraising effort Wednesday being led by Washington, D.C.-based developer Douglas Jemal.

Kelly Sullivan was 5 years old when she took her first plane ride to Buffalo to see the ship become a museum. Since then, she has been a regular at reunions held by sailors who served on it and their families.