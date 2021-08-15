Researchers seek factors behind drop in turkey populations

Twenty-four hens then were equipped with GPS transmitter backpacks, paid for with grant money from ISU, and released back into the wild.

Satellites pinged the locations of each of those turkeys several times a day, with each turkey’s location showing up as a different colored dot on Kaminski’s screen.

If a hen has been stagnant for 16 hours, a mortality alert is sent to Kaminski via email.

This does not always mean the hen has died, however. Klossing explained that on rainy days, hens may stay in one spot for an extended period of time to conserve energy. It’s up to her to make that call.

“This is the art of the science,” Coffey said. “We rely on the technology to reduce our cost, because we can monitor from satellites, but a satellite can’t do what Brier can do, which is determine, is that bird actually nesting or is that bird dead? And can I go in and look at it or do I back off a day because it’s raining? And I make a determination that that bird’s just sitting tight on that nest, because we don’t want to spook that bird off that nest.”

In early summer, dots of the same color grew closer together, indicating the hen was nesting.