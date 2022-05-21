 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Restored school offers glimpse back to typical classroom

  • Updated
  • 0

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — Students are once again attending class in the 1873 Forest Grove School in Bettendorf.

After raising about $200,000 over seven years to restore the falling-down, one-room school, supporters have opened the building for free “reenactments” of a typical student day. A schoolmarm teaches subjects and skills as they might have been taught during the 1920s, the time period to which the school was restored.

Iowa once had 12,000 to 14,000 one-room school houses, depending on which report you consult, but with either number, Iowa had more than any other state in the nation. Supporters of Forest Grove preservation efforts want Forest Grove to be used to interpret and teach the role these schools played in the state’s history, Sharon Andresen, project coordinator for the nonprofit group, told the Quad-City Times.

Because of legislation requiring consolidation of schools, Iowa’s last one-room school closed in 1967; Forest Grove closed 10 years earlier in 1957.

People are also reading…

Half- or full-day reenactments are open to any public, private or homeschool classes in the Quad-City area. Fourth grade is a good target level, but Diane Borcherding, a retired Bettendorf High School biology teacher who is volunteering her time as the schoolmarm, is open to other grades, depending on the circumstances.

Classes have finished for this spring, but students are being recruited for next year, both fall and spring.

To figure out what and how to teach, Borcherding did research.

To begin – and so as not to “reinvent the wheel” -- she sat in on the class of a woman who has been conducting reenactments in Marshalltown for about 15 years, “copiously taking notes.” She read through a box of school books from 1920 and before that Andresen collected during restoration efforts, and Borcherding and her husband purchased more on eBay, including reading and arithmetic books.

She also consulted old school yearbooks from the Davenport school district to see what types of clothes the teachers wore, and what kinds of clubs and other activities were offered. Newspaper archives provided another source of information.

The typical school day begins when Borcherding calls kids to class by pulling on a rope to ring the school bell – the school’s original – that is hanging in a reconstructed bell tower atop the building.

As students take their seats in rows according to grade level, one student is sent out to get water for drinking and hand-washing. A hand pump stands in front of the school, but it is not hooked up to a well, so this involves a bit of pretend.

After taking attendance, there is a Bible reading, a short prayer, recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance and singing of “America.” Borcherding sends letters to parents before the reenactment letting them know what to expect, including the Bible reading and prayer. Parents can decide against sending their child to the class, but Borcherding does not want to eliminate the religious aspect because “it (the school day) is either authentic or it’s not.”

To further enrich the experience, she also sends parents a copy of typical recess games such as “Blind Man’s Bluff’ and “Red Rover” and some old-time cookie recipes that they can make at home and take back to school for lunch, wrapped in paper.

Subjects include reading, writing in cursive and arithmetic. For counting, Borcherding has a stock of 1920 or older coins.

For writing, older students use pens dipped in bottles of ink, while younger grades use chalk on a slate.

Additional subjects are history, geography, science, art and music, depending on whether it’s a half- or full-day. Children stand at a recitation bench at the front of the classroom to be quizzed on what they know, and the day ends with a spelling bee.

One-room school teachers worked with one grade level at a time, so a big challenge was to keep the other grade levels occupied while she did that. This is a challenge for Borcherding, too.

For authenticity, Borcherding wears a long, all-cotton dress with buttons (not a zipper), lace-up boots, and pins (not a rubber band) to hold her hair in a bun.

Children’s plastic water bottles must be checked at the door, and if they need to use a restroom, they have to leave the school and walk to a portable toilet out back.

One welcome concession to modern times is that the school is air-conditioned. The consulting architect advised the preservation group to add this amenity for the sake of better preserving the 100-year-old materials in the school.

Another difference? Borcherding does not use corporal punishment for misbehavior.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Quad-City Times.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opening nears for Reno-Sparks' first new casino in 26 years

Opening nears for Reno-Sparks' first new casino in 26 years

The operator of the world’s largest sportsbook in Las Vegas is expanding into northern Nevada this year as part of a collaboration with what will be the first new casino built in Reno-Sparks in more than a quarter century. Circa Sports secured a deal with Legends Bay Casino owner Olympia Gaming to operate a sportsbook at the property being constructed just east of Reno. The 80,000-square-foot casino will have table games, slot machines, video poker and multiple restaurants. It's scheduled to open sometime this summer at the Legends at Sparks Marina along Interstate 80.

Police investigating shooting death of 4-year-old Iowa girl

Police in suburban Des Moines are investigating the shooting death of a 4-year-old girl. The Ankeny Police Department says in a news release that officers were called Monday morning to a home for a report of the shooting. Officers and fire department paramedics arrived at the home and found the child with a gunshot wound. Medics began treating the girl and rushed her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries. Police have not given any details about how the girl was shot, but said detectives were interviewing family members, neighbors and witnesses.

Man convicted of murder in killing of Iowa state trooper

A jury has convicted a man of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an Iowa State Patrol trooper last year. The jury on Monday also convicted 42-year-old Michael Lang of attempted murder and assaulting a police officer for his actions on April 9, 2021, that killed patrol Sgt. Jim Smith. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Smith was shot as he led a tactical team into Lang’s home to arrest him following Lang's assault of another officer during a traffic stop that day. Smith was a 27-year patrol veteran.

Wind energy plants in Kansas, Iowa closing, could reopen

Siemens Gamesa wind-energy plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort Madison, Iowa, will close down while the company waits for new orders. Officials with the company announced Friday that most employees at the two plants will be laid off. The blade manufacturing plant in Iowa will close in June, followed by the Kansas plant in July.  Siemens said 171 people work at the Iowa plant, with 92 in Kansas. The company said it is possible the plants could reopen if market conditions improve. The Iowa plant manufactures wind turbine blades. The Kansas plant manufactures nacelles, which house the turbine's generating components.

Prosecutor: Man had chance to surrender before killing cop

Prosecutor: Man had chance to surrender before killing cop

Prosecutors say a man accused of killing an Iowa state patrol trooper had plenty of opportunity to surrender before the fatal shooting. Assistant Iowa Attorney General Douglas Hammerand made the remarks Tuesday during opening statements in the first-degree murder trial of 42-year-old Michael Thomas Lang. The Waterloo-Cedar Rapids Courier reports that Lang's attorney, Aaron Hawbaker, told jurors the trooper's death was tragic but did not amount to murder. Lang is accused in the April 2021 killing of Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, who was shot as he led a tactical team to arrest Lang in his home. Lang was wanted for assaulting a police officer after a traffic pursuit earlier that day. 

Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed Iowa teen

Police say a 38-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old Des Moines girl. Police say the crash happened Thursday afternoon a few blocks east of Hiatt Middle School on the city's east side. Police say 14-year-old Ema Cardenas was found with critical injuries after she was hit by a sport utility vehicle that fled the scene. Cardenas was taken to a hospital, where she soon died of her injuries. Police say they later found the SUV suspected of hitting the teen at a home less than a mile from the crash site. On Friday, police announced the arrest of 38-year-old Terra Jean Flipping, of Des Moines. Flipping has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter to label misinformation surrounding armed conflict and crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News