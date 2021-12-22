Review: 2 troopers justified in death of man in Iowa Falls

IOWA FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa State Patrol troopers were justified in an Iowa Falls shooting that left one man dead, according to a review of the death released Wednesday by the Iowa attorney general's office.

The review by Special Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown found that troopers Corey Smock and Jeremy Schaffer “were entirely legally justified" in their actions that ended in the death of Jared Risius, 35, on the morning of Dec. 8 in Iowa Falls.

The shooting happened after Iowa Falls officers attempted to help a woman who reported a man was trying to stop her vehicle. Officers saw the man, later identified as Risius, strike the woman's sport utility vehicle with his car, and after the vehicles stopped they ordered Risius out of his vehicle. Officers said they believed he was armed and potentially dangerous to people nearby.

After police said Risius refused their orders, several troopers responded and also ordered Risius to leave his vehicle empty-handed. Concerned he might try to leave in the SUV, Smock fired a shot later found to have hit Risius in the right arm.

Later, when Risius appeared to be preparing to begin driving, Schaffer fired a shot that hit him in the head, killing him instantly.

Risius,of Eldora, was found to have a loaded, sawed-off shotgun.

The attorney general's office says it considers the investigation closed.

