Reynolds considers gun bill, days after Boulder shooting

“We have to do everything that we can to prevent the senseless violence in the future, so I say today to Gov. Reynolds for the sake of our families and the safety of our communities veto this dangerous legislation and let's start over,” he said.

Schultz said during Senate debate that the law recognizes that keeping and bearing arms is a fundamental right for law-abiding citizens. He contended communities are safer when more people have guns to protect themselves.

“More guns equal less crime and ladies and gentlemen when all the good guys are armed the bad guys live a short, dangerous, brutish life," he said.

Reynolds, a Republican, has made statements in the past in support of the state's current background checks and permits to carry handguns. However she has rarely vetoed measures supported by her GOP colleagues and when asked last week if she had changed her mind on such gun rules, she suggested an openness to the bill.

“I thought the policies were good that were in place but I will continue to take a look at new legislation that is presented," she said. “I think that’s the appropriate approach and that’s what we’re doing right now, and I’ve been very consistent in my messaging on that.”

