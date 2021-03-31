Reynolds implores Iowans to get shots as infections inch up

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Facing an uptick in new coronavirus cases and a hesitancy among a significant portion of the population to get the vaccine, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday continued her push to persuade Iowans that getting a shot will help return life to normal.

In early March, hospitalizations of people infected with the virus had dropped as low as low as 161 but began edging up again mid-month and have been around 200 in recent days. The seven-day percentage of positive tests had been well below 5% for much of the month but reached 5% again on Tuesday and has been hovering just below that level.

State health data shows 555 new confirmed positive cases in the past 24 hours and no additional deaths reported.

A recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau indicates 45.5% of the nearly 1.5 million Iowa adults who have not yet been vaccinated say they definitely will get a shot when they’re eligible. That leaves about 800,000 adults who will not commit to a vaccination, roughly 36% of the total adult Iowa population.

Reynolds sidestepped a question at her Wednesday press conference about why she believes so many Iowans are hesitant to get the vaccine. Instead, she answered that in visits to clinics, she sees many people eager to get a shot.