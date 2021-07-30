Reynolds rejects Biden's call for $100 vaccine incentives

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has no plans to offer $100 incentives to Iowans to get the coronavirus vaccine after President Joe Biden pleaded with states and local governments to use federal funds to entice people to stop the rapid spread of a virus variant, an aide said Friday.

While many states and some Iowa counties have offered incentives for citizens to get a COVID-19 vaccination, Iowa's governor continues to call for citizens to get vaccinated while repeating that ultimately it's their choice.

Iowa had 49.5% of the population fully immunized as of Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That ranks 21st in the nation.

Vaccination rates have fallen rapidly in Iowa since the spring, from a seven-day average of over 17,000 people becoming fully vaccinated in May to 1,402 in recent days.

Reynolds spokesman Pat Garrett said Friday the governor has no plans to comply with Biden's offer Thursday for states to spend $100 in federal funds for each newly vaccinated person.

In an email, Iowa Department of Public Health Sarah Ekstrand said the state's strategy is unchanged from its current “education and communications efforts.”