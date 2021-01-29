Reynolds signs bill mandating full-time classroom option

While state data shows the coronavirus situation has improved since its peak activity in November, Iowa still is reporting a seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate at 29.7%, the third highest in country, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. On Friday the state reported another 45 deaths increasing the state total to 4,577.

The governor has never required districts to impose mask mandates, and the Iowa State Education Association said up to one-fifth of districts didn't approve such requirements. The teacher's union has opposed the measure that would force teachers back into classrooms in districts where distancing is impossible.

“We still believe the people in the best position to decide what is right for a school district are the people in that local school district," said ISEA President Mike Beranek.

The requirement will likely be the most difficult for large districts in high population areas such as Des Moines, a district with 32,000 students. Superintendent Thomas Ahart has battled with Reynolds throughout the pandemic, insisting the district cannot adequately distance students from one another with the makeup of its buildings and classrooms.