Reynolds: Virus shots open to all Iowa residents April 5

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that all Iowa residents will be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations on April 5 as long as supply projections are met.

Reynolds said the federal government is promising a surge in supply in late March that will enable enough vaccinations to meet much larger demand. Until then, vaccinations are only available to adults in certain occupations, people older than 65 or those who have qualifying health conditions.

Reynolds said the state doesn’t plan to offer new ways to help people sign up for vaccinations, but she argued the main issue was adequate supply and not issues around scheduling.

