Rock band cancels concert over Iowa's vaccine passport ban

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A rock band canceled an Iowa concert because of the state’s so-called vaccine passport ban.
The band Spoon nixed its Sept. 9 Des Moines show, The Des Moines Register reported. Spoon instead will pay a show at Omaha, Nebraska’s Slowdown music hall.
The band posted on Instagram that it wanted Des Moines' Hoyt Sherman Place to require concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.
But a new Iowa law bans businesses from requiring proof of vaccination.
“Due to Iowa’s limitations of vaccine mandates, we’re regrettably canceling the Sept. 9 Des Moines show,” Spoon wrote in the Instagram post.
