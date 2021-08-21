 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock band cancels concert over Iowa's vaccine passport ban
0 Comments
AP

Rock band cancels concert over Iowa's vaccine passport ban

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A rock band canceled an Iowa concert because of the state’s so-called vaccine passport ban.

The band Spoon nixed its Sept. 9 Des Moines show, The Des Moines Register reported. Spoon instead will pay a show at Omaha, Nebraska’s Slowdown music hall.

The band posted on Instagram that it wanted Des Moines' Hoyt Sherman Place to require concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

But a new Iowa law bans businesses from requiring proof of vaccination.

“Due to Iowa’s limitations of vaccine mandates, we’re regrettably canceling the Sept. 9 Des Moines show,” Spoon wrote in the Instagram post.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Des Moines Register.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News