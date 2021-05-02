Runner explores Iowa, one county at a time

”...So that’s what I tell myself when I do these towns,” said Sullivan. “Just have fun and just enjoy the experience.”

Since then, when visiting each town, he runs at least a mile there, usually adding distance based on population for larger communities.

When running through Tama County, he says he ran as many as 21 miles in one day. “That was actually a long day,” Sullivan laughed.

The experience hasn’t only been about running. Before heading out to a particular location, he does research on sites to see, whether there are any local food spots to try. “Usually when I’m not running I try to go to a lot of museums ... to try to learn a lot of (local) history.”

And Sullivan said it’s also yielded a number of relationships and unexpected interactions.

For instance, in Pocahontas in 2016, he and a friend visited a kaleidoscope factory owned by Leonard Olson, where he’d eventually make a kaleidoscope of his own. “He passed away two years ago this October. But then ... I went back to Pocahontas ... and I was able to meet his sister and his friends...” Sullivan said.