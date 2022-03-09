Sarpy County to name street for fallen Marine from Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Sarpy County Board has approved a measure to name a street in southwest Omaha for a fallen Marine from Nebraska.

The board on Tuesday unanimously voted to name a segment of Gertrude Street south of the Millard community for Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, television station WOWT reported. Page, 26, was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 i n a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. The blast also killed at least 169 Afghans and came as people were desperately trying to board planes to leave amid the Taliban takeover of the country.

Page served in the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment based at Camp Pendleton, California.

Page was born in Omaha and lived his first five years in Red Oak, Iowa, before moving with his family back to Omaha. He enlisted in the Marines in 2017 and was deployed to numerous locations before his final deployment to Afghanistan.

He was an avid hockey fan who played throughout his childhood and was a member of the 2016 state champion Westside Warriors hockey team.

