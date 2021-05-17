 Skip to main content
School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa
AP

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

  • Updated
WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — No one was seriously injured early Monday when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa, authorities said.

The accident happened on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset, officials said. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.

The 10 students on board the bus at the time of the crash were taken to Madison County Hospital as a precaution, according to District Superintendent Justin Gross.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating how the crash happened.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

