School bus carrying 2 students collides with train in Iowa

CASTALIA, Iowa (AP) — A school bus carrying two students and a driver collided Tuesday morning with a train near Castalia in northeastern Iowa, authorities confirmed.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday when a Postville school bus and train collided, television station KCRG reported.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the two students were checked out by paramedics and taken to a local hospital for observation. The driver was taken by private vehicle to seek medical treatment, KCRG reported.

The medical conditions of driver and students were not immediately released.

