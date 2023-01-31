 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

'School choice' is culture-war focus for Kansas lawmakers

Top Republican legislators in Kansas are focusing on helping conservative parents remove their children from public schools over what’s taught about gender and sexuality

  • Updated
  • 0

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican legislators in Kansas are focusing on helping conservative parents remove their children from public schools over what's taught about gender and sexuality rather than pursuing a version of what critics call Florida's “Don't Say Gay” law.

A proposal to allow parents to use state tax dollars to pay for private or home schooling was to be available online Tuesday, a day after a committee on K-12 spending introduced the measure in the House.

The introduction comes as funding and lesson plans for public schools have become hot button issues for conservative politicians nationwide. Lawmakers in Iowa approved a similar law last week and at least a dozen states are considering similar legislation.

People are also reading…

Funneling public funds toward private schools is not a new idea, but it picked up fresh steam following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic partly because of parents' concerns over masks and vaccines. The issue also has been driven by opposition to how some schools conduct lessons about topics such as gender, sexuality and race.

Critics of the bills say they siphon much-needed money away from public schools.

When Kansas' Republican-controlled Legislature opened its annual session earlier this month, GOP leaders planned to tackle what Senate President Ty Masterson called “the sexualized woke agenda” in how public schools discuss sexuality and gender identity.

Masterson, a Wichita-area Republican, said he wanted to pursue a measure that would spell out what schools could teach or discuss on those topics by grade level, much like the Florida law enacted last year.

But last week when he was asked about such a measure, Masterson appeared to shift direction: “We're talking about school choice.” He told The Associated Press on Monday: “Probably the only way to ultimately handle it, right, is to have choices for parents."

The proposal introduced in the House is the brainchild of its K-12 spending committee chair, state Rep. Kristey Williams, another Wichita-area Republican. She said she hopes to hold hearings next week.

Her bill would allow parents to apply to set up a state-sponsored education savings account for each of their children, with the state setting aside the current amount of its base aid per student for public schools. That's $5,103 for the 2023-24 school year, an amount that would increase as the state boosts its aid. Parents would receive 95% and the state would use the rest to cover administrative costs.

Kansas already grants income tax credits for donations to funds providing scholarships so academically at-risk students can attend private schools, which is a program Republican lawmakers want to expand. But across the U.S., conservative lawmakers argue tax dollars should be tied to students, not “systems.”

Williams also called her plan “the perfect answer” for parents frustrated over what public schools teach about gender, sexuality or the influence of racism in U.S. history. Currently, she said, parents can't change schools unless they can afford the extra costs.

“But with choice, it gives freedom to choose the best and most appropriate education, the best and most appropriate type of environment," she said.

Public education groups and Democratic lawmakers argue that such proposals will take money away from the state's K-12 schools for the benefit of private and home schools. They reject Masterson's characterization of public schools as becoming "factories for a radical social agenda,” and argue that GOP conservatives are trying to dismantle public education.

State Rep. Jarrod Ousley, a Kansas City-area Democrat whose wife serves on a local school board, said public schools help build communities.

“That's the fabric of our nation,” Ousley said.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly strongly opposes a plan such as the one introduced in the House. Her big education initiative is phasing in a 61% increase over five years in spending on public K-12 programs for students with special needs.

Republicans have legislative supermajorities that would allow them to override a Kelly veto, though GOP leaders have found it difficult to keep Republicans united on education issues.

Meanwhile, advocates of private and home schooling argue that parents want more choices because they have been unhappy with remote schooling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fallon Love, a Wichita resident who handles finances for restaurants in multiple states, has enrolled her 7-year-old son as a second grader at the Urban Preparatory Academy, run by the non-denominational Christian Faith Center in Wichita.

Love said she likes the academy's “intimate” learning environment and feels her son is learning positive character traits while getting opportunities like a trip last week to the Statehouse for a school choice rally.

“There are a lot of parents that aren’t fortunate to be able to decide where their kids go,” she said after that rally. “Everybody should have the right to decide where they want their child to go to get the best education.”

Wade Moore, one of the church's bishops, told the crowd at the rally that a school-choice law like the one in Iowa allows parents to avoid “crazy stuff” in public schools. After the rally, he said he meant both violence, such as fighting, and issues such as which bathrooms and locker rooms transgender students can use.

“A lot of these things are being forced upon children, upon families," he said after the rally.

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9

Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol said 1-year-old Marlin Borntreger, 2-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, 4-year-old Emma Borntreger and 22-year-old Ervin Borntreger all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats. Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a snow-covered stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over. Dinkla said he didn't have updated conditions on the six adults and three young children who were injured.

Iowa man convicted on 3 counts for killing parents, sister

A jury has convicted a 22-year-old Iowa man of killing his parents and his sister at their home in Cedar Rapids. Alexander Jackson was convicted Wednesday of three counts of first-degree murder. He had called police in June 2021 to report that an intruder had shot him and his father at the family's Cedar Rapids home. Officers found the victims dead from multiple gunshot wounds and Alexander Jackson with a gunshot wound to his foot. Prosecutors alleged he shot himself. The shootings happened after Jackson's father told him to get a job or move out. Sentencing is March 3.

Police chief calls Iowa school shooting 'sad and pointless'

Police chief calls Iowa school shooting 'sad and pointless'

The Des Moines police chief says a shooting at a educational program that left two students dead and the organization’s founder injured should be understood as “tragic, sad and pointless.” The shooting Monday at the Starts Right Here educational program killed two teens — 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr, They were trying to rebuild their lives with help from the organization. Will Keeps, the founder of the program designed to help teens who didn’t succeed at traditional schools, was injured in the shooting and remained in a hospital Wednesday. Police charged 18-year-old Preston Walls, a program participant, with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation.

Youth program leader hurt in school shooting out of hospital

Youth program leader hurt in school shooting out of hospital

The founder of an educational program for at-risk youth in Iowa has been released from the hospital after a shooting that wounded him and killed two students. Will Keeps' family says Monday that he is now recovering at home, a week after the Jan. 23 shooting at the Starts Right Here program. Keeps is a former Chicago gang member who moved to Des Moines and later founded Starts Right Here. Students Gionni Dameron and Rashad Carr were killed in the shooting. Police have arrested 18-year-old Preston Walls and 19-year-old Bravon Michael Tukes, both of Des Moines. Each is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and criminal gang participation.

Iowa police won't release videos of officers shooting teen

Police are refusing to release body camera video of three Des Moines officers fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy after he pointed a gun at them last month because state law prevents releasing the footage showing a minor committing a “delinquent act” before any charges are filed. The Des Moines Register reports that the police department was preparing to release video from all four officers involved in the Dec. 26 confrontation before the city's legal department intervened. Des Moines Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said the state law still applies to this situation even though the boy was killed and won't be charged. The Attorney General already ruled that the officers were legally justified in the shooting.

4 people die, 'multiple' injured in northern Iowa van crash

Four people were killed and others were injured when a van they were in went out of control on a slick highway in northern Iowa. The crash happened a little before 7 a.m. Friday when the driver of a westbound 15-passenger van lost control on icy Highway 20 near the small community of Wellsburg, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northeast of Des Moines. The Iowa State Patrol says the van entered the median and rolled before coming to rest in the highway’s eastbound lanes. There were 13 people in the van, and the state patrol says four died and “multiple others” were injured. The state patrol didn’t immediate release the names of those killed or injured.

Pandemic, culture wars revive 'school choice' policy push

Pandemic, culture wars revive 'school choice' policy push

Several years of pandemic restrictions and curriculum battles have emboldened longtime advocates of funneling public funds to private and religious schools in statehouses throughout the country. Republicans and parents’ rights activists are pushing voucher-style education savings account proposals in a dozen states that would allow students to use taxpayer dollars toward education outside traditional K-12 schools. The debates have inflamed teachers’ unions and resurfaced concerns about efforts to gradually privatize public education. If enacted, they could transform the nature of state government’s relationship with the education system and deepen contrasts between how going to school looks in many red versus blue states.

Youth program founder hurt in shooting 'has biggest heart'

Youth program founder hurt in shooting 'has biggest heart'

A man who left gang life when he was younger and went on to help troubled young people is now in the hospital as a victim of what police say is the same sort of violence he was escaping. Will Keeps was a 15-year-old member of a Chicago gang when he witnessed rival gang members kill his friend and then was himself beaten. He moved to Iowa and founded the Starts Right Here education program. A shooting at the school killed two teenagers, and Keeps was also shot. Police say it was gang-related. School leaders and police agree the shooting won’t stop the program, or Keeps.

6th teen pleads guilty in 2022 shooting near Iowa school

A sixth teenager pleaded guilty to charges in a 2022 shooting outside a Des Moines high school that left one person dead and two others injured. The Des Moines Register reports that 17-year-old Braulio Hernandez-Salas pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors dropped other charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder. Hernandez-Salas, who will be sentenced Feb. 22, was among 10 teens charged in the March 7 drive-by shooting near East High School. The shooting killed 15-year-old Jose David Lopez and injured his sister and her female friend. The guilty pleas of six teens leave cases pending against two people.

Police: Shooting that killed 2 at youth program was targeted

Police: Shooting that killed 2 at youth program was targeted

Investigators say in a charging document that an 18-year-old who was involved in an ongoing gang dispute walked into the common area of an Iowa alternative education program for at-risk students and fatally shot two teenagers in a premeditated attack. They say in the document released Tuesday that Preston Walls chased one of the teen victims down and shot him several more times when he tried to run. The attack happened Monday at the Starts Right Here program in Des Moines. Police on Tuesday identified the victims as 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr. Officers captured Walls leaving the scene. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other crimes.

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts weigh in on whether a fungal pandemic like in the ‘The Last of Us’ is possible

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News