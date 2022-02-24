Schools in Eldon to move to 4-day school week next year

ELDON, Iowa (AP) — A southeastern Iowa school district is joining a handful of others in the state in moving to a four-day school week.

The Cardinal School Board voted unanimously Monday to approve the switch, The Hawk Eye reported.

With the exception of six full weeks early in the year, classes will be held Tuesday through Friday with an additional 20-25 minutes added to each school day under the new schedule.

Cardinal Superintendent Joel Pedersen said the switch follows a staff survey that showed 95% approved of switching to the four-day school week.

State law requires schools to provide students with either 180 days or 1,080 hours of instructional learning. Cardinal’s new 2022-23 schedule will cover 150 days, but will include a total of 1,095 learning hours.

The district believes the four-day schedule will help retain staff and make the district more attractive to potential teachers and students, as well as provide savings on fuel and substitute teachers.

The district plans to adjust wages for hourly employees to ensure they don't see pay reduction.

The district is also working with local partners to open food pantries to help with any food insecurity issues associated with the new schedule, Pedersen said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Hawk Eye.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0