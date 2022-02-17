Second arrest made in 2021 shooting death of teen in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A second arrest has been made in the shooting death last year of an Illinois teenager whose body was found in a car that had crashed in Cedar Rapids.

Stacey Shanahan, 41, of Davenport, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory and obstruction of prosecution in the July 2021 death of 15-year-old Tyliyah Whitis, of Peoria, Illinois, The Gazette reported.

Police say Shanahan drove her son and his friend, 19-year-old Marshawn Jackson, from Cedar Rapids to a Davenport hotel after the shooting in an effort to help them avoid arrest.

Jackson was charged last week with first-degree murder and weapons count in Whitis’ death and is being held on $1 million bond.

Police found Whitis' body in a car that had crashed early the morning of July 21, 202, at Hawthorne Hill Apartments apartments. Officers said he had been shot.

