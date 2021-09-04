Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A second suspect has been charged in a shooting that killed one man and injured two others earlier this week, Des Moines police said.

The shooting Monday night killed 40-year-old Frederick M. McCuller II and injured a 32-year-old man and a 27-year-old man. All the victims were from Des Moines.

Danil James Deng, 17, was charged in adult court on Wednesday with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Police announced Friday night a second suspect, 18-year-old Mohaned Musa Ishag of Des Moines, was arrested and charged with the same crimes.

Police said in a news release that investigators believe the two suspects intentionally fired several shots at the victims.

