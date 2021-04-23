Security concerns prompt fence around governor's mansion

Reynolds and her husband Kevin live in the 18,000-square-foot Victorian mansion, which sits atop a hill on eight acres just west of downtown Des Moines.

The home is in a tree-lined area populated with large homes built by the city's early wealthy class of business owners and politicians. Once a private home of a wealthy family, it stood vacant for more than a decade before it was donated to the state in 1971. Extensive renovations have returned the building to its Victorian glory, and it's listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Much of the home is open to public tours and it serves as a period piece museum as well as the home of Iowa's governors since Robert Ray moved there with his family in 1976.

Officials said the fence will be in keeping with the historic nature of the property. The fence is expected to be completed by this summer.

Dinkla said initial discussions of increased security at Terrace Hill began as far back as 2005 after Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack had a car stolen from the mansion property.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0