Several Iowa districts cancel classes because of coming snow

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Many Iowa school districts canceled classes or announced plans to dismiss early as meteorologists predict heavy snowfall.

The Des Moines Register reports that a winter storm warning is in effect from 9 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Forecasts call for much of the state to receive 4 to 10 inches (10.16 to 25.40 centimeters) of snow.

The National Weather Service predicts that travel will be most affected in the afternoon, when schools would normally be letting out for the day and amid the evening work commutes.

Des Moines Public Schools announced that Friday’s classes would be canceled, rather than dismissed early, due to the timing of the storm.

Several other districts announced plans to close early, including Dallas Center-Grimes, Oak View, Johnston Community School District, West Des Moines Community School District and Urbandale schools.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Des Moines Register.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0