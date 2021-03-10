Sheriff: 12-year-old girl suspected of stabbing another girl

STANTON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Nebraska are having to navigate how to handle a stabbing suspect who is too young under state law to be held behind bars.

The case involves a 12-year-old girl accused of stabbing another girl repeatedly at a park in Stanton, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. Stanton County Sheriff’s deputies were called Friday night to West City Park for a report of a stabbing and found a girl with five stab wounds to her back and arm. The girl was flown to a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital for treatment.

Officers later found and arrested the 12-year-old girl on suspicion of first-degree assault and a weapons count in the attack.

Nebraska law does not allow juvenile detention centers to detain anybody who is 12 or younger. Authorities said the girl is being held in a Lincoln hospital, where she’s is to receive a mental health evaluation.

