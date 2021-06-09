 Skip to main content
Sheriff announces reward for information on missing Iowa boy
AP

Sheriff announces reward for information on missing Iowa boy

Sheriff announces reward for information on missing Iowa boy

This undated photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows Xavior Harrelson. Harrelson, who vanished from a rural Iowa trailer park in Montezuma, Iowa, days before his 11th birthday, is still missing a week later, as state and federal investigators continue to look into what happened to him.

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — A sheriff announced Wednesday that roughly $15,000 and counting has been pledged as a reward for information that helps investigators find out what happened to a missing Iowa boy.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office said the pledges have come from local businesses and citizens who are concerned about the disappearance of Xavior Harrelson.

The office said in a press release that Xavior was last seen “on or about May 27” in Montezuma, a small town where he lived in a trailer with his mother. His 11th birthday was May 30.

Police have not said who last saw Xavior, who had recently completed fourth grade at a local public school. One of his neighbors, a mother of one of Xavior's friends, was the first to report him missing.

The reward fund has been created at Montezuma State Bank. The sheriff's office said the money would be paid out for “information which leads to resolution of this case.”

