 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff: Iowa couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide
0 comments
AP

Sheriff: Iowa couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

VINCENT, Iowa (AP) — A couple found shot to death in north-central Iowa's Webster County apparently died in a murder-suicide, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies sent to a rural home near Vincent on Saturday for a welfare check found 67-year-old Karen Will and 69-year-old Allen Will dead inside the home, the Fort Dodge Messenger reported.

Investigators said it appeared Karen will had been shot before Allen Will died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both bodies were sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner for autopsies.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Messenger.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News