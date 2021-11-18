Sheriff: Iowa couple's death ruled a murder-suicide

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — The deaths of a married couple near Council Bluffs were the result of a murder-suicide, authorities said.

Pottawatomie County sheriff's officials were called Nov. 7 to investigate a domestic disturbance at a home east of Council Bluffs.

Deputies found Bonnie Rankin, 83, dead from a gunshot wound, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Deputies found her husband, Harvey Rankin, 86, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died Tuesday, sheriff's Sgt. Jim Doty said Thursday.

Doty said investigators determined the deaths were a murder-suicide and the investigation has been closed.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

