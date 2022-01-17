Sheriff: Teen burned in New Year's Day cabin fire has died

JEFFERSON, Iowa (AP) — One of two teenagers badly burned in a New Year’s Day cabin fire in west-central Iowa has died of his injuries, officials said.

Harley McDonald, 15, died in an Iowa City burn unit, Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams said Sunday.

McDonald and 14-year-old Lucas Oakes were in the cabin located less than a mile north of McMahon State Wildlife Management Area when it burned in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, television station KCCI reported. Both were taken to the Iowa City hospital, and Oakes was released on Jan. 8.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire, but Williams has previously said officials believe a wood-burning stove in the cabin may have started the blaze.

The cabin was located about 5 miles (8 kilometers) northwest of Jefferson.

