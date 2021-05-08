 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff's captain turns in badge, plans move to pulpit
0 comments
AP

Sheriff's captain turns in badge, plans move to pulpit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — After more than three decades in law enforcement, a Douglas County Sheriff's Department captain is moving out of the squad car and, eventually, into the pulpit.

WOWT-TV reports that Matt Martin is retiring next week and plans to start his studies at a Lutheran seminary in St. Louis in August. After two years of study, he hopes for a call to a Missouri Synod church in eastern Nebraska or western Iowa.

At Martin’s home church in Logan, Iowa, Pastor Dan Steeb believes Martin has the makings of a good pastor, thanks in large part to his law enforcement experiences.

A life-changing moment before a run four years ago changed Martin's life. He was attending law enforcement training at the FBI Academy when he suffered a heart attack.

An FBI agent jogging by at the time saved Martin, and he says the near-death experience gave him new perspective.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WOWT-TV.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News