Sheriff's deputy killed in head-on crash in southwest Iowa

HAMBURG, Iowa (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy has died in a head-on crash in the southwestern corner of Iowa, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash happened early Tuesday afternoon along Highway 275 north of Hamburg, killing Fremont County Sheriff's Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Investigators said Richardson, 37, was in his patrol car traveling north when it collided with a southbound farm combine. A report by the Iowa State Patrol said the combine was wider than the width of the southbound lane, with one of its front tires operating over the highway’s center line. Richardson’s car collided with that front tire, then rolled several times, the patrol report said.
The crash remains under investigation.
