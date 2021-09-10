Sheriff's office IDs two people killed after police pursuit

WALFORD, Iowa (AP) — The Linn County Sheriff’s Department has identified a man and woman from Cedar Rapids who died in a crash shortly after a deputy called off a pursuit of their car because it was driving recklessly.

Officers received a call Wednesday about a domestic dispute involving a woman trying to jump out of a car, the department said. A deputy saw the vehicle speeding and tried to stop it, but it fled. The deputy gave chase, but eventually stopped the pursuit because he deemed the car's driver was operating the car too recklessly in an attempt to get away.

About a minute late, the deputy spotted debris flying in the air and discovered the car has collided with a dump truck nearly head-on in Walford.

The car's driver, identified as 35-year-old Leo Alan Ray, and passenger, identified as 35-year-old Stacey Lynn Watts, were thrown from the car and died at the scene. The dump truck driver was not injured.

