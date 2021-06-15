Shooting in Cedar Rapids has 'multiple victims,' police say

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Investigators say they are on the scene Tuesday of a shooting at a Cedar Rapids home that involves multiple victims.

Cedar Rapids Police Department spokesman Greg Buelow said officers and emergency responders were dispatched to a home in the 4400 block of Oak Leaf Court NE after receiving a call at 8:23 a.m.

“We can confirm there are multiple victims of an apparent shooting incident,” he wrote in a text message. “This is an active investigation and further updates will be provided as information becomes available.”

Buelow said he couldn't confirm the conditions of the victims but that he expected to release more information later Tuesday.

The home is located in a neighborhood about a half-mile from Cedar Rapids Xavier High School on the northern side of the city.

