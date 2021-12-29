 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Shootings up, but homicides decline in Des Moines in 2021

The number of people injured by gunfire in Des Moines this year nearly doubled from 2020, but fewer people died from their wounds

  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The number of people injured by gunfire in Des Moines this year nearly doubled from 2020, but fewer people died from their wounds.

KCCI-TV reports that as of Tuesday, 86 people were treated for wounds inflicted by guns, compared to 49 in 2020, a number police described as about average. But just 11 people were killed by guns, compared to 17 last year.

People are also reading…

Police attribute the lower death toll to the care provided at the region's hospitals.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCCI-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron disrupt air travel for 5th consecutive day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News