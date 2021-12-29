Shootings up, but homicides decline in Des Moines in 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The number of people injured by gunfire in Des Moines this year nearly doubled from 2020, but fewer people died from their wounds.

KCCI-TV reports that as of Tuesday, 86 people were treated for wounds inflicted by guns, compared to 49 in 2020, a number police described as about average. But just 11 people were killed by guns, compared to 17 last year.

Police attribute the lower death toll to the care provided at the region's hospitals.

