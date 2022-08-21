 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Sioux City airport work prompts Air Guard's temporary move

  • Updated
  • 0

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The 185th Air Refueling Wing is temporarily flying and maintaining the unit’s tankers at an air base in Kansas while the main runway at Sioux Gateway Airport undergoes rehabilitation.

The roughly $8.9 million runway project, which is fully funded with a federal grant through the Federal Aviation Administration, began the last week in April. The runway isn’t expected to reopen until mid-October. In the meantime, Assistant City Manager Mike Collett said commercial flights are using the city-owned airport’s secondary runway.

“It’s a rehabilitation of the surface that needs it, new shoulders and new lighting,” Collett said of the project. “It’s pretty straight forward as far as what it is. It’s just the length of time and the coordinating effort with the Air National Guard, which we’re very glad they’re supportive of helping us maintain the airfield.”

People are also reading…

The 185th’s Lt. Col. Brandon East told the Sioux City Journal that the city delayed the project until four of the refueling tankers had departed for a U.S. Central Command deployment.

“We had to load them up with packs and cargo, so they put off their project until the end of April for us to be able to get those four aircrafts out without having to launch them from a different location, which we really appreciated,” he said.

Then, East said the remaining four aircrafts went to Forbes Field Air National Guard Base in Topeka, Kansas, where the 190th Air Refueling Wing is stationed. He said all eight aircrafts were located there at one time.

“We operated with four down there and, then, when the deployers returned the end of June, they returned to the Air National Guard base in Lincoln, Nebraska,” he said. “That’s where we received them in at. But, then, those four were relocated to Kansas, so all eight were down at Kansas there at one time.”

East said members of the 185th have been traveling in government vehicles to Topeka on a weekly basis to maintain the aircrafts and conduct flying operations. He said being able to move just comes along with the job, and that a lot of the airmen look for opportunities like this to be able to do “real world work” at a different location.

“It’s just been one-week, five-day tours for the most part of our folks going down to Kansas in small groups,” he said. “Most of them don’t enjoy the four-hour drive, but, as far as their work goes, there are many that are looking forward to doing that type of a duty.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Sioux City Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa governor asks court to allow blocked 2018 abortion ban

Iowa governor asks court to allow blocked 2018 abortion ban

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has asked the state courts to allow her to implement a 2018 law banning most abortions. The law was permanently blocked by a judge in 2019 as unconstitutional. Reynolds previously said she planned to take the matter to court instead of calling a special session to hold a divisive abortion debate and vote just months before she and several other Republican leaders run for reelection. The court filing Thursday is just the first step in a legal battle that could take months to resolve and is likely to end up before the state Supreme Court again. The law would ban abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy.

Police: Man fatally shot by officers was holding pellet gun

Police in Waterloo say a man who was shot and killed by officers over the weekend was holding a pellet gun designed to look like a real pistol. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation reports that 32-year-old Michael Ahrens died at an Iowa City hospital after being shot by police Saturday afternoon. Investigators say the incident began when Waterloo police responded to reports of a man waving a gun around at an ice cream shop and encountered Ahrens walking along a road. Police say the man, later identified as Ahrens, refused orders to drop the gun and was shot with a bean bag round to try to subdue him. Police say he then pointed the gun at officers, who shot him.

Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled

Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled

Autopsy results say three family members killed during a shooting last month at an eastern Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release Thursday that 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries. Officials say their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides. The department confirmed that the killer was 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of LaVista, Nebraska, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The family was attacked July 22 in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa

A northwest Iowa woman has died after being attacked by her five Great Danes. The Clay County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday said a man found a woman in a ditch in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn’t get close to her because of several large dogs. KTIV-TV reports the man reported what he found and deputies determined the woman was dead. She was identified as 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe, of Rossie. The state medical examiner said Wednesday that Kiepe died of multiple dog bites. An investigation determined Kiepe’s Great Danes caused her death. Kiepe lived at a farm near where her body was found. The sheriff’s office said the dogs were euthanized.

Gov. Reynolds names judge to Iowa Supreme Court

Gov. Kim Reynolds has named David May to the Iowa Supreme Court, making her fifth appointment to the seven-member court. Reynolds chose May from among three finalists for a position that became vacant with the retirement of Justice Brent Appel. May had been a member of the Iowa Court of Appeals since 2019 and had served as a district judge. He received his law degree from Drake University Law School in Des Moines and his undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. The appointment of May means that all members of the court now have been named by Republican governors. Besides Reynolds’ five appointments, former Gov. Terry Branstad appointed two of the justices.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News