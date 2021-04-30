 Skip to main content
Sioux City police identify man, woman killed inside home
Sioux City police identify man, woman killed inside home

  • Updated
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police in northwestern Iowa have identified a man and a woman found dead inside a Sioux City home this week in what investigators now believe was a murder-suicide.

Police said it appears Nicholas Socknat, 60, fatally shot his wife, 52-year-old Kelli Socknat, before then turning the gun on himself, the Sioux City Journal reported. Detectives are awaiting autopsy results on the bodies from the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers were called to the Socknats’ home Thursday morning to check on their welfare and called family members when they couldn't gain access to the home. Police were called again about an hour later when a family member reported finding a body inside the home.

Once inside, officers discovered both bodies and called in homicide detectives.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Sioux City Journal.

