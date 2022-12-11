 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Sioux City program aims to fill downtown vacancies

  • Updated
  • 0

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — In a bid to recruit tenants for some of downtown Sioux City’s many vacant commercial spaces, the group Downtown Partners is offering a program of rent relief for new businesses.

Ragen Cote, executive director of Downtown Partners, said the rent relief program offers a 50 percent discount on commercial rent for a period of six months after a lease is signed.

The Sioux City Journal reports Downtown Partners foots the bill for half of that, while the other half is a discount the landlord offers in a sort of partnership. (Some restrictions apply -- for instance, the lease agreement must be at least 36 months, and the proprietor of the business cannot also be the owner of the building.)

People are also reading…

“One of the things that we’ve found was, the best way to help a new business is, financial,” Cote said. “We already provide a lot of marketing and kind of feedback on storefront design and things like that, but at the end of the day, what a business could use is money.”

The program launched in late July and will remain available, as long as the funds hold out, on a first-come first-served basis. The ink has dried on four leases so far, Cote said, with another “five in the hopper.”

“We’ve gotten tens of calls, probably at least 30 calls” from people interested in taking part in the program, Cote said. “It’s generated a lot of interest in some downtown spaces.”

Sioux City’s downtown, once a thriving commercial district and the core of the city’s retail trade, began to empty out in the 1970s and 1980s -- particularly after the Southern Hills Mall opened in 1980 and lured retailers out there. While a few major chains still have locations downtown or downtown-adjacent (particularly in the area nearest Gordon Drive), downtown commercial tenants tend to be small businesses.

The downtown in recent years has undergone a sort of renaissance, with major projects like the Warrior Hotel and Davidson Building rehabilitation and the opening of the Bluebird Flats and Copper Flats apartments in the formerly vacant Commerce and Hatch Furniture buildings.

“We’ve got great positive movement downtown, as you can see by all the development that’s occurred -- the Warrior, the RE/MAX City Centre, the Badgerow building,” said Jeff Carlson, a broker/owner with the Carlson Group at RE/MAX Preferred, who sits on the Downtown Partners board.

One of the businesses planning to open in Carlson’s 18,000-square-foot RE/MAX City Centre (formerly the Riviera Theatre on Fourth Street, currently undergoing renovations) is the Warp Zone Arcade & Taproom, a combination bar and arcade. Proprietor Lindie Stauder, whose business concept won awards at the state and local level, is participating in the rent relief program.

“We’re first-time business owners. My husband and I are doing this together, and with all of the uncertainty with everything, it’s a nice safety net for us,” Stauder said of the rent-relief program. “So, if there’s hiccups or unexpected expenses that we have in those first six months, it’s nice to know that there’s a little bit extra in our budget.”

Stauder said Warp Zone should open its doors in the spring.

Forlorn storefronts

In spite of the positive momentum of the last several years, a significant number of downtown spaces are awaiting a tenant; some have been waiting quite some time.

”(The rent-relief program) is also helping with some of these vacant spaces that may need a little shot in the arm to get moving, and some of them that may have been sitting for a while,” Cote said.

Commercial space in downtown Sioux City is relatively inexpensive, often leasing at around $10 to $15 per square foot (sometimes higher) for the pricier, first-floor, sidewalk-facing storefronts. Rents can be lower on the upper floors, due to the comparative inconvenience and significantly reduced visibility. (Upper-floor spaces are commonly occupied by law-offices, accountants and other white-collar establishments, which don’t rely as heavily on random foot traffic as stores, restaurants and bars do.)

Reasonable rents, coupled with a program to halve the cost of a lease for six months, might be enough to nudge entrepreneurs to hang out their shingle downtown.

“The pricing in downtown Sioux City, versus markets like Omaha and Sioux Falls, would be much more competitive. It’s a place we really need to push business owners to open locations in,” Carlson said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Sioux City Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Farmers of color sue government for promised federal aid

Farmers of color sue government for promised federal aid

A class-action lawsuit says the federal government has illegally broken a promise to pay off the debts of a group of Black farmers. The group hopes to put pressure on officials to restore funding that was dropped after a group of white farmers filed legal challenges. The U.S. Department of Agriculture now is moving forward with another effort to help farmers in financial distress and to pay farmers who the agency discriminated against. However, one of the plaintiffs says that the new programs don’t match the USDA's earlier offer to pay off 120% of the debt of socially disadvantaged farmers.

Sioux City still trying to get paid $11,000 for Trump rally

After a fair amount of haggling, Sioux City officials were able to get the people planning a rally featuring former President Donald Trump to pay a $5,000 bill the day before last month's event, but the city is still waiting on the U.S. Secret Service and event planners to reimburse more than $11,000 in other rally costs. The biggest outstanding bill related to the Nov. 3 rally is the $10,002.38 charge for police officers to staff the event that the Secret Service is supposed to pay. The other lingering bill is a $1,425 charge that the company that planned the rally, Event Strategies, is supposed to pay for having emergency medical services on standby.

Iowa plant explosion, fire lead to injuries, evacuation

Iowa plant explosion, fire lead to injuries, evacuation

An explosion and fire at an agricultural plant in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation. The explosion and fire happened about 11:15 a.m. Thursday in Marengo at a plant owned by Heartland Crush, a soybean crushing company. Hours later, the fire continued to burn. Five people were taken by ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City and others were driven separately to hospitals in personal vehicles. Residents near the plant were evacuated, and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department advised people who live at a safe distance to stay indoors to avoid exposure to smoke. Marengo is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) east of Des Moines.

Fifth teenager pleads guilty in shooting near Iowa school

Fifth teenager pleads guilty in shooting near Iowa school

Another teenager accused in a fatal shooting near an Iowa high school has admitted to the crime, marking the fifth guilty plea among the 10 people charged. The Des Moines Register reports that 18-year-old Daniel Hernandez pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury. Ten teenagers were charged in the shooting that happened March 7 outside Des Moines’ East High School. Fifteen-year-old Jose Lopez died. His sister, 16-year-old Jessica Lopez, along with 18-year-old Kemery Ortega, were badly injured. Jose Lopez was not a student at the school, but the two injured teens were.

Police say Iowa couple drowned newborn in apartment bathtub

Police say Iowa couple drowned newborn in apartment bathtub

Authorities say a northern Iowa couple drowned their newborn in a bathtub shortly after she was born, fearing her cries would draw the attention of police. Brandon Thoma and Taylor Blaha of Fort Dodge were ordered held Thursday on first degree murder charges, even though the baby's remains have not been found. Arrest affidavits say the mother showed up in a hospital saying she had given birth in their apartment bathroom after the father gave her methamphetamine to ease the pain. Both said they feared police would take custody of their 2-year-old if drugs were found in her system. She's waiting for a lawyer; his attorney says he'll plead not guilty.

Iowa school district agrees to deal with racial harassment

The U.S. Department of Education says an Iowa school district failed to protect a Black student from pervasive racial harassment and now must take steps to help the student. The department announced Monday that it had resolved a complaint filed against the Ottumwa school district after investigating allegations of harassment in the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school year against a middle school student. The investigation found the harassment amounted to a “racial hostile environment” that violated the student’s federal civil rights.  The statement says the student endured repeated racial slurs and other harassment. District officials were told of the harassment but didn’t take effective actions.

Fire out at Iowa plant where explosion injured several

Fire out at Iowa plant where explosion injured several

Firefighters have extinguished a fire that tore through an asphalt shingle recycling plant at Marengo in east-central Iowa. Marengo Police Chief Ben Gray says firefighters worked until 4 a.m. Friday to extinguish the fire. The fire broke out following an explosion at the C6-Zero plant shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. C6-Zero recycles used asphalt shingles into biofuel. Gray says five people were taken by ambulances to a hospital in Iowa City and others were driven to hospitals in private vehicles. He did not have an exact count of the number of people injured and did not answer questions about what caused the explosion.

4 teens arrested in baseball bat beating death in Nebraska

Police say four teens have been arrested in the baseball bat beating death of a 62-year-old man on an Omaha street. Police say the beating happened Oct. 31 in midtown Omaha. Police called to the scene found Daniel Price on the ground and unresponsive with a head wound. He was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he died from his injuries on Nov. 12. Police said Friday that four teens have been booked into the Douglas County Youth Center, including a 15-year-old arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and a weapons count. Three others — a 16-year-old boy and two 13-year-old girls — were arrested on suspicion of being accessories to murder.

Investigators looking into hot car death of Iowa police dog

Officials in Iowa are investigating the death of a police dog that was left in his handler's truck for nearly 24 hours on a day when the temperature soared to nearly 90 degrees. The Ames Tribune reports that Bear, a police dog with the Boone County Sheriff's Office, was found dead the evening of Sept. 2 by his handler, former Boone County Sgt. Dallas Wingate. Wingate told investigators he had put the dog in his truck around 10 p.m. Sept. 1 because the dog was barking at a deer. Wingate said he forgot about doing so until he went outside to feed his other dogs around 8 p.m. the next night. Story County Attorney Tim Meals and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the dog's death.

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News