Sioux City river navigator donates Missouri River books

But when you’re telling the people debating the river’s use that there are solutions that could satisfy everyone, you’ve got to know your facts.

And those old books are full of facts, no matter how minute they may be, that Beacom has stashed in his brain and recalled when grilling experts at countless meetings and hearings with scientists, conservationists and government bureaucrats.

“The more I looked, the more I found that nobody had ever bothered to do this,” Beacom said of the wide-ranging body of knowledge he’s compiled.

Now 81, Beacom knew he needed to do something with all those books eventually. He didn’t want his children to have to sort through them someday and decide if they were worth keeping.

When touring the U.S. Geological Survey’s Columbia Environmental Research Center in Columbia, Missouri, about 10 years ago, he saw the near-empty library in the agency’s newly completed building. Through their many collaborations on the Missouri River, Beacom and USGS officials there were on familiar terms, and when one of them asked what he planned to do with his book collection, Beacom had an answer ready.

“I said I want to give it a home. I wanted to give it to someone who would use it,” he said.