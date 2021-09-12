Sioux City upholstery business started small, keeps growing

One of the biggest challenges the Taylors said they are facing currently is obtaining materials. Sarah said many plants shut down amid the pandemic and shipping delays are only compounding the problem.

It took 20 rolls of fabric, containing approximately 35 yards of fabric on each roll, to recover the seats and backs for the IBP Ice Center. Orange fabric is being replaced with green, black and tan.

“I think it’s going to look really nice in there,” Sarah said, as she worked on the seats on a Friday afternoon in mid-August, alongside daughter-in-law Marinda Golden.

The CNC fabric cutter allows the crew at Sarah’s Stitches to work more efficiently on large jobs, such as the IBP Ice Center project. Sarah said the cutting alone for that project would take her nearly a month to do by hand and strain her arms, back and shoulders. She said it took the machine, which the couple saved up for for years, just two days to cut the same amount.

“We’re like, ‘What is this magic?’” she said with a chuckle.

The machine doesn’t just save time, it also eliminates human error. Before obtaining it, Sarah said she would lay a pattern on top of a piece of fabric and cut it out by hand.