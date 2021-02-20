Skiers pack resorts thanks to plenty of snow, virus concerns

Chestnut also is limiting occupancy in its rental shop, where equipment is sanitized after every use.

Mark Gordon, Sundown’s general manager, said the numbers of snowboarders and skiers have taken him by surprise since the resort opened for business in early December.

“We were planning for 100 people and we got 200 people. Then, we planned for 200 and got 400,” Gordon said of the progressively larger turnout on the slopes. “We have just had a lot more people that wanted to get out and ski. It’s been amazing. We have seen a fuller parking lot than for many years.”

Sundown’s COVID-19 safety precautions include requiring visitors to wear face coverings when they enter a building or are lined up for chairlifts.

“We also cap the number of people in our lodges,” Gordon said.

That capacity limit includes attendance at live music performances Sundown hosts in its north lodge.

“We started out having one band on a Saturday night,” Gordon said. “That morphed into bands on Saturday and Sunday, and that morphed into Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We have an open floor plan in the north lodge, so we took out some additional dividers (to add more venue space). People like it.”