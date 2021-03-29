Some Iowa vaccine locations open appointments for all

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A week before Gov. Kim Reynolds officially makes all adult Iowans eligible for coronavirus vaccinations, public health officials acknowledged Monday that some counties have already started providing the shots to everyone over age 16.

“IDPH is aware that some counties and providers may have moved to vaccinating Iowans over the age of 16 this week because they have available doses to do so. The goal of the Iowa Department of Public Health has always been to get as many Iowans vaccinated as quickly as possible," said department spokeswoman Sarah Ekstrand.

In northwest Iowa's Humboldt County, for example, public health officials announced they would hold mass vaccination clinics on Wednesday and Thursday for anyone age 16 and up. Public health officials said they have 650 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available.

Appointments were required and confirmed on a first-come-first-served basis for the clinics to be held at the county fairgrounds.

Reynolds has said she anticipates opening up vaccine availability to all adults on April 5 as national supplies and the allocation of doses to states increases.